Windsor police seek help identifying multiple suspects

    The Windsor Police Service has released several photos of theft suspects it would like help identifying.

    In a post on X, police said the suspects are wanted for theft under $5,000 at various stores across the city.

    Anyone who can identify any of the suspects is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477. Tips can also be submitted online

