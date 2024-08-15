Windsor police searching for missing 37-year-old man

The Windsor police are searching for a missing 37-year-old man.

The man, identified as Regan Doyle, is described as a 5 feet 10 inches white man with a medium build and a shaved head.

He was last seem on Thursday morning at 9:30 a.m. in the area of 400 Wyandotte Street East. Doyle was wearing a grey baseball cap, grey t-shirt, black, white and grey plaid shorts, black socks and no shoes.

Police said he could have a shopping cart.

If seen, you are asked to call the Windsor police immediately at 519-258-6111.