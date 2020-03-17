WINDSOR, ONT. -- Those behind an assault on a youth in Windsor are on the loose — and police want to know who is behind the attack.

On Friday, police responded to the area of Tecumseh Road East and Howard Avenue at 11:30 p.m. for a report of an injured person.

Police found an injured young man who appeared to have been assaulted.

Investigators believe more than one suspect was involved in the alleged assault which police say happened at a home in the 2200 block of Howard Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at catchcrooks.com.