Windsor police search for missing teen, last seen over a week ago

Windsor police say they are concerned for the wellbeing of a 14-year-old who has been missing since last Monday.

Police say Kiery Kennelly was last seen on Monday, Sept. 4 is the 600 block of Goyeau Street.

She is known to frequent the downtown and Glengarry areas, police say.

She is described as a white female, 5’5” about 125-130 lbs. with dark hair and brown eyes.

Police say they were concerned about her health and well-being and ask anyone who may see her to immediately contact the Windsor Police Service.