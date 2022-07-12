Windsor police search for missing 57-year-old man

Windsor police search for missing 57-year-old man

Glen Baltzer, 57, was reported missing in Windsor, Ont. on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. (Courtesy Windsor Police Service) Glen Baltzer, 57, was reported missing in Windsor, Ont. on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. (Courtesy Windsor Police Service)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

OPINION

OPINION | Tom Mulcair: Stephen Harper clearly has a preferred candidate in the Conservative race

Now that Patrick Brown is no longer a Conservative Party leadership candidate, it's a pretty safe bet that many if not most of his supporters will simply not vote and Jean Charest's hopes for second-place votes go down the tubes along with his 'path to victory,' former NDP leader Thomas Mulcair writes in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.

Premiers insist on more funding for health care following COVID-19 pandemic: analysis

At every meeting of provincial premiers, the demand has always been the same: more funding from the federal government for health care. But the call coming from year’s meeting is more insistent, says CTV National News Senior Political Correspondent Glen McGregor, as health-care systems across the country continue to reel from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver