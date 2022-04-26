Windsor police search for missing 36-year-old man

Windsor police are looking for a 36-year-old man who was last seen Monday evening and has since been reported missing.

Craig McLaughlin was last spotted around 4 p.m. in the 5000 block of Colbourne Drive in Windsor on foot.

He is described as a white man, about 6’4”, around 350 lbs. with light brown hair. He was last wearing a green zip fleece sweater, black pants, and dark grey running shoes. He may be wearing glasses.

Police are asking the public to call them with any information relating to McLaughlin’s whereabouts.