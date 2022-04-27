Windsor police search for missing 30-year-old man

Windsor police are looking for a missing man who was last seen Tuesday driving a pickup truck with his dog.

Police say 30-year-old Kolton Eding was last seen around 2 p.m. in the 700 block of Ouellette Avenue.

Eding is described as 5’5” about 140 lbs., with short, brown hair, a full beard and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing jeans, a camo jacket and brown boots.

Eding was driving a 2012 white Ford F150 with plates AX82736 with his dog.