Windsor police search for missing 30-year-old man

Police are searching for Kolton Eding, 30, who was reported missing. He was last seen Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (Courtesy Windsor police) Police are searching for Kolton Eding, 30, who was reported missing. He was last seen Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (Courtesy Windsor police)

