Windsor police say stranger did not commit sexual assault in Walkerville park

The Windsor police Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate an alleged sexual assault at a Walkerville park earlier this month.

Officers responded to the call involving a female youth around 10 p.m. Saturday, June 3. Police say the victim was at a park in the 1000 block of Ypres Avenue when she was approached by a strange man. After a brief conversation, police say it was reported the man sexually assaulted her and stole several of her possessions.

After further investigation, police have determined a stranger did not commit the sexual assault, officers said in an update Tuesday.

Police say the public is not at risk and the investigation continues.