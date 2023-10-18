Windsor

    • Windsor police say 'nothing suspicious' found on scene of bomb threat

    Windsor police investigated a bomb threat at the Tim Hortons in the 9900 block of Tecumseh Road East in Windsor, Ont. on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor) Windsor police investigated a bomb threat at the Tim Hortons in the 9900 block of Tecumseh Road East in Windsor, Ont. on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)
    Windsor police remain on scene of a bomb threat in the Forest Glade area, but say the situation is now clear. 

    Police asked the public to avoid to the area of 9900 block of Tecumseh Road East due to the threat Wednesday afternoon. 

    Officers took the canine unit through the Tim Hortons, where the threat was made, and say a "thorough search of the area was completed and nothing suspicious was located."

    The area has been reopened to vehicle and pedestrian traffic. 

    Anyone with any information is used to contact the Windsor Police Service or Crime Stoppers.  

    This is a developing story, more details to come. 

