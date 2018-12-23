

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are investigating a stabbing involving a mother and son.

Police say there was a dispute between the pair Saturday night.

Just before 11pm, officers were called to Millen Street near College Avenue on Windsor's west side.

Police say there was an argument resulting in the mother being stabbed by her adult son.

The mother was sent to hospital with minor injuries to her head.

The son was located nearby and arrested.

Major Crimes is investigating and asking anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers.