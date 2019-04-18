

Windsor police say an active investigation in Remington Park is no threat to public safety.

The Emergency Services Unit and different officers have surrounded a residence in the 600 block of Capitol Street, not far from "Our Lady of Perpetual Help” elementary school.

The school was not put into a hold and secure as police characterized the activity as a routine call, and no threat to public safety.

The resident -- named over a loud speaker as Michael Allard -- was being served papers and is wanted for assault, but refuses to leave a home.

Officers are in the 600 block of Capitol Street on an active investigation. An adult male wanted in relation to an assault is believed to be inside a residence & refusing to come out. The scene is contained & there is no direct threat to the public. Plz avoid area if possible. — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) April 18, 2019

Dozens of people looked on as investigators wait for the suspect to surrender, even though police asked residents to avoid the area.

Neighbours say Allard is well known by police, with more than 60 convictions on his record.

In 2017, Allard served a year and a half in prison after pleading guilty to uttering death threats and deriving a financial benefit from prostitution.

Allard was also arrested in the same neighbourhood in 2018 after police seized a quantity of fentanyl in powder form.