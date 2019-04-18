Windsor police say active investigation 'no threat to public safety'
Windsor police wait out a suspect in the Remington Park neighbourhood on April 18, 2019. ( Rich Garton / CTV Windsor )
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, April 18, 2019 4:20PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, April 18, 2019 4:37PM EDT
Windsor police say an active investigation in Remington Park is no threat to public safety.
The Emergency Services Unit and different officers have surrounded a residence in the 600 block of Capitol Street, not far from "Our Lady of Perpetual Help” elementary school.
The school was not put into a hold and secure as police characterized the activity as a routine call, and no threat to public safety.
The resident -- named over a loud speaker as Michael Allard -- was being served papers and is wanted for assault, but refuses to leave a home.
Dozens of people looked on as investigators wait for the suspect to surrender, even though police asked residents to avoid the area.
Neighbours say Allard is well known by police, with more than 60 convictions on his record.
In 2017, Allard served a year and a half in prison after pleading guilty to uttering death threats and deriving a financial benefit from prostitution.
Allard was also arrested in the same neighbourhood in 2018 after police seized a quantity of fentanyl in powder form.