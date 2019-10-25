A Windsor man is under supervision in hospital after being taken into custody by Windsor Police.

Officers received a call for service on Oct. 22 regarding a man with a firearm around 9:30 p.m. in the area of Wyandotte Street East and Langlois Avenue.

Officers located the man and drew and pointed their firearms at the subject.

According to police, they also used verbal commands – while the subject verbally taunted officers into shooting him.

“Judgment, discretion and de-escalation techniques all came into play in a very brief and active situation,” says Sgt. Steve Betteridge.

The officers were ultimately able to safely take physical control of the man – when it was discovered the weapon was just a set of handlebars attached to a sling, designed to resemble a long-gun.

Police say the subject was safely apprehended under the Mental Health Act and escorted to hospital for assessment.

There were no injuries sustained in the incident.