Windsor police reopen another intersection along Huron Church Road

Windsor police have reopened another intersection along Huron Church Road, nearly a month following the protest leading up the Ambassador Bridge.

Girardot Street and Millen Street at Huron Church Road is now open in all directions.

Police say northbound from College Avenue is open for bridge traffic only.

Several intersecting roads were closed by police after an injunction on Feb.11 to clear a week-long blockade by a group protesting COVID-19 mandates.

The Windsor-Detroit crossing was temporarily closed from Feb. 7 - Feb. 13 as a result of the traffic interruptions.

Police say they continue reassessing and opening roads when it is safe to do so.