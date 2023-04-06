Windsor police renew plea for public’s help locating missing teen

Windsor police have issued another plea to the public for information on the whereabouts of a local teen who has been missing since January.

Police continue to search for 19-year-old Gabrielle Marie Vinall who hasn’t been seen or heard from since Jan. 5.

Vinall’s mother spoke to the public in February calling for information about where her daughter is. It had been 41 days since she heard from her, saying “this is every parents’ worst nightmare.”

Police describe Vinall as white, about 5’7” with a thin build, hazel eyes and shoulder length reddish-brown hair, but she is known to change her appearance.

Anyone who sees her or has any information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to finding Gabrielle. Call 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.