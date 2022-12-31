Windsor police remind residents to plan ahead this New Year's Eve

For those planning on ringing in the New Year with a drink, or two, or more — Windsor police are asking you do so responsibly, and have a plan in place.

Police are reminding those partying this New Year’s Eve to not get behind the wheel and instead have a safe ride home in place.

Police say consider having a designated driver, call a taxi or rideshare service, or take public transit.

“Plan ahead and ring in the New Year safely and responsibly!”