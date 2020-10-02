Advertisement
Windsor police remind drivers to keep their windshields’ clear after pedestrian struck
Published Friday, October 2, 2020 2:30PM EDT
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police are reminding drivers to keep a clear view of the roads after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.
Police say earlier this week a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
As a result of investigation, the driver was charged with careless driving causing bodily harm.
Police say the driver’s view was obstructed by a foggy window, leading to the charge.