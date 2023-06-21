Windsor police release photo of suspect wanted in downtown robbery

A robbery suspect allegedly punched a man “several times in the face” before stealing money from his wallet at a downtown bus shelter, Windsor police say.

Officers responded to the incident around 7 p.m. on April 6 at the intersection of Aylmer Avenue and Wyandotte Street East.

Through investigation police found the suspect had repeatedly punched the male victim in the face and once he had been knocked to the ground, the alleged robber stole cash from his wallet.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators with the Major Crimes Unit recently uncovered video evidence of the suspect and are now looking for the public’s help to identify him.

The suspect is described as a white male, about 6’, and between 260 and 280 lbs. At the time of the incident, he wore a black toque, a blue and black jacket, grey pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com