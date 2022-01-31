Windsor police release new details regarding missing 38-year-old woman
Windsor police released these image of a vehicle Melissa Groleau, 38, who has been reported missing may have been in. (Courtesy Windsor police)
Windsor police have identified a vehicle a missing 38-year-old woman may have been in.
Melissa Groleau was reported missing last Wednesday.
Police say she may have been in a silver Cadillac shown in photos police shared to Twitter on Monday.
The car will likely still have damage.
It is a 2005, four-door with Ontario licence plates CPRH 893.
Police say Grouleau was last seen in Windsor on Dec. 29.
On Thursday, Jan. 27 it was reported she was located, but police determined the person was not her and she is still considered missing.
Police are asking anyone who locate her or the vehicle to immediately call police or CrimeStoppers with information.