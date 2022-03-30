Windsor police recover stolen vehicle, seize drugs, pellet gun and tear gas

Careless parking has led to multiple charges for two Windsor residents after patrol officers came across a stolen pickup truck in a no parking zone.

Windsor police say officers in the 1900 block of College Avenue around 9 p.m. Tuesday observed the green 1998 Dodge Ram.

Investigation found the truck was previously reported stolen.

Officers approached the truck and arrested the two occupants without incident.

As a result of their arrests, police founds drugs, a pellet gun (resembling a semiautomatic pistol) and tear gas on the suspects.

Ashley Lee, 39, of Windsor is facing the following charges:

Possession of Stolen Property Under $5,000

two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance (fentanyl and cocaine)

While Derrick Labelle, 35, also of Windsor has been charged with:

Possession of Stolen Property Under $5,000

Possession of a Controlled Substance (fentanyl)

Possess Prohibited weapon

six counts Possess Firearm, Etc., While Prohibited

six counts of Fail to Comply with Release Order

two counts of Carry Concealed Weapon

two counts of Breach of Probation

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com