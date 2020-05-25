WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police say they received 44 COVID-19 related calls this past week

The results are from May 17-23. Of the calls, not one ticket or documented warning was issued for violating an Emergency Order.

The amount of calls are down from weeks past where police had 72 COVID-19 related calls and issued two tickets for violating an emeregency order during the week of April 26-May 2. Prior to that, police got 131 calls the week of April 12-18, issuing one ticket and seven warnings.

Police say the vast majority of the local communities continue to respect the importance of physical distancing.