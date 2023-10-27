Windsor police quickly nab suspect after attempted robbery

A man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting, threatening and attempting to rob two women in downtown Windsor Thursday evening.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m., police were called to the corner of Ouellette Avenue and Maiden Lane for a report of an attempted robbery and assault.

Police say a man struck a woman in the head, then approached a second woman demanding money and threatening violence.

Officers were able to quickly find the suspect, arresting him just minutes later near the scene of the incident.

Police say there were no injuries or stolen property reported as a result of incident.

The 45-year-old suspect has been charged with assault and attempted robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com