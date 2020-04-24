WINDSOR, ONT. -- A policy dealing with emergency calls involving command positions at Windsor police is now official.

The Windsor Police Service Board passed the policy at its regular meeting on Thursday.

It was updated after an emergency call was placed for the home of then Police Chief Al Frederick in November of 2018.

A policy for emergency calls involving police officers existed before, but did not include the highest rank of chief.

Frederick later said the call to his house was a deeply personal matter between himself and a family member.

“Once police arrived, there was an inherent conflict of interest with the police who are on the scene,”he added.

Mayor Drew Dilkens stated the policy was created because it was clear there was a gap with respect to the conflict of interest with the chief of police.

Dilkens believes it is the first policy of this nature in the province.

No arrests or criminal charges were laid following an investigation into the 911 call by provincial police.

Frederick retired from the Windsor Police Service in June of 2019.