Windsor police place two suspects in custody after standoff in Walkerville

Two people are in custody following a lengthy police standoff at a home in the 1000-block of Lincoln Road.

The investigation began Thursday afternoon.

Windsor, Ont. police closed several intersections in the area, including Richmond Street and Gladstone Avenue, Richmond Street and Windermere Road, and Richmond Street and Ontario Street. The area has reopened to vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

Residents who live in the area were asked by police to remain in their homes while the investigation was ongoing.

Charles Durham has lived across the street for 18 years, and he was in the middle of renovations when he heard the commotion.

"I hear these sirens and I come out and there's an armoured truck right there," he said. "It’s so surprising to see, especially when the kids are out of school for March break.”

Neighbour Christian Balyo has lived two doors down from the house in question for three or four years, and the severity of the situation in his neighbourhood at first took him aback.

“I was sitting in my bedroom and all of a sudden blue and red lights start flashing and I hear them shout out, ‘We have the house surrounded, step out the back!’ and the truck was going off, the alarms were super loud,” said Balyo.

He added, “It kind of scared me at first. You know normally you'd never get anything like this…a SWAT car parked right in front of your house. It was just insanity.”

While the situation at first scared Balyo, he ultimately sees the situation as a positive, as it means Windsor police are doing their job.

“But yeah, at least you know, they're doing active investigations and keeping the neighbourhood safe,” added Balyo.

It is not clear what the investigation pertains to.

This is a developing story

— With files from CTV News Windsor's Travis Fortnum