Windsor

    • Windsor police on scene of bomb threat

    Windsor police
    Share

    Windsor police are on scene of a bomb threat in the Forest Glade area.

    Police are asking the public to avoid to the area of 9900 block of Tecumseh Road East as police investigate. 

    Anyone with any information is used to contact the Windsor Police Service or Crime Stoppers.  

    This is a developing story, more details to come. 

    Windsor Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News