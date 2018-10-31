

Kids playing street hockey in Windsor is not uncommon.

But finding an on-duty police officer in the game is something you don’t see everyday.

That is exactly what happened last Thursday.

An officer was on patrol on Alice Road when he saw kids playing street hockey.

Neighbours say the officer hit the siren, then got out of his vehicle and started playing with the kids.

Residents took the pictures to give credit to this officer for spending 20 minutes playing with the youngsters, and showing them police can be approachable.