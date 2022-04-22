Windsor police officer honoured for bravery after saving woman from Detroit River

A Windsor police officer has been honoured for his bravery for saving a woman who had jumped into the Detroit River.

Const. Ian Mailloux received a medal of bravery from the Ontario government for “defying personal risk” and acting quickly to save the woman.

On Sept. 9, 2020 a woman called 911 around 4:50 a.m. and told dispatchers ‘you need to go to the river in the morning and look for a dead body.’

According to the Ministry of the Solicitor General said the call was traced to an area along the Detroit River and Mailloux was on patrol nearby at the time.

He was on the scene within minutes.

Mailloux discovered a woman who was “despondent, agitated” and threatening to jump into the river.

A second officer arrived and was able to talk the woman down to safer ground, but as she was waiting for the ambulance, she suddenly changed her mind and leapt into the river.

Mailloux, a trained Navy diver, knew the risks that the strong current and undertow presented, the ministry said.

The current began to take the woman, she couldn’t swim.

Mailloux leapt into the “cold, dangerous river” with a life ring and rope and swam with all his might to reach her.

She grabbed the life ring and officers on shore pulled them both to safety.

“Const. Mailloux acted quickly to save someone in danger,” the ministry said. “Defying personal risk, his bravery was the difference between life and death.”