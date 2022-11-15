Windsor police officer gets Award of Valour for pulling man from burning vehicle

Windsor police are honouring an officer who pulled man from burning vehicle while off duty.

Const. BJ Wiley earned the service’s 2022 Award of Valour. The award is bestowed to a member who demonstrates remarkable courage in the face of great danger and risk to personal safety while on or off duty.

On June 12, 2021, Wiley was off duty and driving to lunch with his family when he spotted a vehicle on fire stopped at an intersection. Inside the car was an elderly driver who was panicking and unable to get out.

Police say without hesitation, Wiley ran to the burning vehicle, pulled the man out and dragged him to safety. Less than 60 seconds later, the vehicle was completely engulfed in flames.

“His bravery on that day was remarkable – and truly exemplifies the service’s core values,” said a social media post from police.