Windsor police officer disciplined for ignoring emergency call and conducting intimate relationship with woman he charged

Windsor, Ont. -

A Windsor Police officer has been temporarily demoted after he plead guilty to charges of discreditable conduct and neglect of duty at disciplinary hearing on Monday.

Const. Roch Bouverat admitted he had a sexual relationship with a woman he arrested, and spent time with her during an emergency call.

Other charges, one of deceit and two counts of insubordination, were withdrawn.

The prosecution and defence agreed to a joint sentencing submission.

The joint submission called for a demotion from senior first-class constable to second-class constable for a 15-month period, which began on Sunday, Jan 9.

The demotion will result in a loss of pay of about $21,000 as the salary for a second-class constable with Windsor police is $97,622.87 compared to $111,398.32 for a senior constable.

Bouverat admitted he was at a woman’s house for half an hour on May 5, 2020 and never responded to an emergency call to check on the well-being of a man walking in and out traffic.

Before starting with the Windsor Police Service in 2016, Bouverat was with the Toronto service for 11 years.

While the prosecution wanted to send a message that the service holds it officers accountable, the defence pointed out Bouverat’s record which included saving the life of child after falling from a fifth floor balcony in 2012, aiding with the seizure of a large amount of crystal meth and saving a man from the Detroit River in 2018.