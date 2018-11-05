Windsor police officer delivers goalie equipment to street hockey players
Const. Darren Smith handed over some new goalie equipment to a young hockey fan on Saturday. (Courtesy Cherie Smith / Facebook)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, November 5, 2018 1:05PM EST
A Windsor police officer is continuing his good deeds.
Const. Darren Smith handed over some new goalie equipment to a young hockey fan on Saturday.
Pictures of Smith playing street hockey with some kids went viral, when neighbours sent them to CTV Windsor last week.
After that, Smith noticed the kids didn’t have any goalie gear so he collected some donations at headquarters and bought some.