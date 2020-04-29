MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ONT. -- An incident at Windsor police headquarters has prompted a charge of assault causing bodily harm against one of their officers.

Windsor police say the incident happened on Jan. 23 after a man was arrested and transported to the detention centre at the police station.

According to officials, there was a physical interaction during with the suspect was injured. He was escorted to hospital for assessment.

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit said it did not have jurisdiction to investigate due to the minor nature of the injury, so the Chatham-Kent Police Service was asked to step in and investigate

As a result, on Wednesday, Sgt. James Lucier, who has 32 years of seniority, was arrested and charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm

He was released on an undertaking with a court date on Sept. 3.

He has been assigned to administrative duties in the interim.

The charge has yet to be proven in court.