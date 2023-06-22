Windsor police officer awarded Ontario Medal for Police Bravery

A Windsor police officer is among 21 officers and 13 firefighters awarded the Ontario Medal for Police Bravery and the Ontario Medal for Firefighter Bravery.

The medals are the province's highest honours and are given to police officers and firefighters who have demonstrated great courage in risking their lives to save the lives of others.

Sr. Const. William “B.J.” Wiley pulled man from burning vehicle while off duty.

He was travelling with his family along a very remote section of a highway on June 12, 2021, when he spotted a vehicle on fire. Inside the car was a lone elderly driver who appeared panicked and unable to exit the vehicle.

Wiley approached the vehicle and noticed the doors were locked, the window partially down and the driver tangled in the seatbelt. He could feel the intense heat from the vehicle fire as he worked to rescue the driver.

Racing against time, Wiley began to remove the man through the partially opened window. As he was being pulled out, the driver’s foot caught the interior of the door, which opened the door. As his family watched, Wiley was able to drag the man to safety before the vehicle exploded.

“I have spent much time thinking about the constant risks and dangers that first responders face. Our province has benefitted greatly from their service, and today, we recognize the remarkable bravery of 34 police officers and firefighters from across Ontario,” said Elizabeth Dowdeswell, Lieutenant Governor of Ontario. “In accepting these medals, I hope that these brave men and women will re-commit themselves to serving the public with integrity, knowing that their accomplishments will help motivate a new generation of Ontarians to join their ranks – looking to follow their example.”

Wiley also earned the Windsor Police Service’s 2022 Award of Valour.