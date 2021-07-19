WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Windsor man is facing multiple charges after a Windsor Police officer was allegedly assaulted.

Police say the attempted theft of a motorcycle occurred in the 3100 block of Russell St.

The suspect fled the scene when he was confronted by a witness.

Officials then responded to the call near Wyandotte St. and Randolph Ave. at 7:40 a.m. Sunday.

The police were able to obtain the suspect's description and his direction of travel.

Shortly before 8:00 a.m., a patrol officer located the suspect in the area of University Ave. W. and Josephine Ave..

When the officer attempted to arrest the suspect, he pulled away from the officer and struck the officer with a closed fist.

The suspect resisted arrest before he was subsequently controlled by additional officers on scene.

As a result of the incident, the officer and the suspect sustained minor injuries.

John Hewitson, 53, of Windsor, has been charged with theft over $5000, assaulting a peace Officer and obstructing/resisting a peace officer.

The Major Crime Unit is actively investigating the incident.