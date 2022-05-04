Windsor police offer tips for staying safe when buying and selling items online
Windsor police are reminding residents to take caution when meeting with others to buy or sell online items after numerous incidents in the city.
Police have released a list of tips to ensure you’re kept safe when exchanging items.
Windsor police recommend:
- Always meet at a public place
- Bring someone with you
- Find a location with security cameras for added security
- Meet during the day
- Follow your instincts
- Inspect the item before handing money over
- Inspect money as it could be counterfeit
- Don’t bring large amounts of money with you
Police say if something is “too good to be true,” it probably is and to trust your instincts.
