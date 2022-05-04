Windsor police offer tips for staying safe when buying and selling items online

Windsor police are reminding residents to take caution when meeting with others to buy or sell online items after numerous incidents in the city.

Police have released a list of tips to ensure you’re kept safe when exchanging items.

Windsor police recommend:

Always meet at a public place

Bring someone with you

Find a location with security cameras for added security

Meet during the day

Follow your instincts

Inspect the item before handing money over

Inspect money as it could be counterfeit

Don’t bring large amounts of money with you

Police say if something is “too good to be true,” it probably is and to trust your instincts.