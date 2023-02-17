Windsor police nab two stunt drivers on Wednesday

Windsor police nabbed a driver who clocked in at 150 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone on Feb. 15, 2023. (Source: Windsor Police Service/Twitter) Windsor police nabbed a driver who clocked in at 150 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone on Feb. 15, 2023. (Source: Windsor Police Service/Twitter)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Final report from Emergencies Act inquiry being released today

Today, the Public Order Emergency Commission's final report on the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act is being made public. Minister of Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair is set to table the report in the House of Commons at noon, at which time it will become public.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver