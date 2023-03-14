A 32-year-old man is facing multiple charges in connection to a rash of break-ins at 13 local businesses.

The Windsor Police Service’s (WPS) Target Base Unit launched an investigation on Dec. 11 after eight businesses between Walker Road and Jefferson Boulevard were broken into with various items stolen.

Police say another five businesses between Tecumseh Road East and Wyandotte Street East were broken into several weeks later on Feb. 18.

One of the break-ins resulted in minor injuries for a business owner who attempted to confront the suspect.

Police were able to identify the suspect through investigation and the review of surveillance videos. The WPS Problem-Oriented Policing (POP) Unit arrested the 32-year-old Windsor man Saturday during a vehicle stop near Wyandotte Street East and Eastlawn.

The man has been charged with 13 counts of break and enter, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, assault, two counts of operation of a vehicle while prohibited and two counts of failure to comply with probation.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com