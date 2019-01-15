

CTV Windsor





Windsor police say a 27-year-old man received minor injuries during an arrest at a business in the 200 block of Wyandotte Street East.

At around 9:30 p.m., officers were called out following a report of a suspect carrying a bag who had forced his way through a front window to gain entry.

When police arrived, they saw a broken window and items belonging to the business scattered throughout the store.

Police viewed surveillance video and saw a male suspect take a laptop and place it in a bag and appeared to have left through a rear door.

When police found the bag they became suspicious the suspect might not have left and it was at the moment they heard some movement in the ceiling and located the suspect.

Authorities say they used a taser to gain control of the suspect who was un-cooperative and was concealing an object in his hands.

After a brief struggle the suspect was arrested.

Steven Gonyea, 27, is charged with break and enter, mischief under $5,000 and possess break and enter tools.