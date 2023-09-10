Windsor police nab stunt driver travelling nearly double the speed limit

A Windsor driver will be without a licence for one month after police stopped them allegedly travelling nearly double the speed limit last week.

According to the Windsor Police Service, on Sept. 8 the Traffic Enforcement Unit stopped a vehicle in the 2100-block of Huron Church Road.

Police said the driver was clocked in at 113 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone.

The driver was issued a 30-day licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.