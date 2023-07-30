Windsor police nab stunt driver for travelling nearly double the speed limit

A driver in Windsor, Ont. will be without a licence for one month after police stopped them allegedly driving 110 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone earlier this week.

According to a tweet from the Windsor Police Service, the Traffic Enforcement Unit stopped a vehicle for stunt driving on Huron Church Road early this week for stunt driving.

Police said the driver was travelling 110 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone.

The driver was issued a 30-day licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.

Windsor police remind the public to “be safe and take your time while driving.”