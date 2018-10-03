

CTV Windsor





A 37-year-old Windsor man was arrested on a rooftop after a pair of air conditioning units were pushed off the roof.

The incident happened around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday in the area of the 300 block of Ouellette Avenue. Citizens found the two units blocking an alley.

Police officers observed that the air conditioning units were destroyed with multiple copper lines ripped out and loose wires hanging from the roof. Loose pieces of copper tubing were also observed in the alleyway.

After investigating any possible safety issues, police determined the suspect may still have been on the roof.

Windsor Fire and Rescue were called to help gain access to the rooftop where the suspect was placed under arrest without incident.

The unidentified man is facing charges of mischief over $5000 and theft under $5000.