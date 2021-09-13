WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police have arrested a 24-year-old man nearly two weeks after a hit and run incident sent a cyclist to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Sunday, Aug. 29, police say a patrol officer spotted a bicycle in the 900 block of Tecumseh Road West. The officer went to move it out of the roadway when he found an injured man under the bike following a collision.

The Windsor Police Traffic Reconstruction Unit sought information from the public and released a photo of the suspect vehicle in an attempt to find the driver.

Police located the suspect vehicle which was seized as evidence on Saturday. Officers also located the driver who was arrested without incident.

A 24-year-old Windsor man is facing a charge of leaving an accident scene causing bodily harm. He was released with a future court date.

Police say the victim remains in the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service - Traffic Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 225, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com