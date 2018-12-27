Windsor Police continue to look for one suspect, after a break and enter in downtown Windsor.

On November 14, 2018, officers attended an apartment building in the area of Tuscarora Street and Ouellette Avenue for a break and enter.

Windsor police say patrol officers attended and learned that a quantity of property was stolen.

Through video surveillance footage, investigators determined that at approximately 3:30 a.m., a suspect forced his way into the main building and a separate business located inside.

Police say he returned at approximately 6:00 a.m., with a second unknown male and stole a quantity of electronics and other property.

The second suspect was described as a white male, wearing a pink hooded sweater, black toque, black jacket, dark jeans, carrying a red backpack.

Police say officers were able to identify the initial suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

On December 26, at approximately 10:15 a.m., police say officers located the suspect while on an unrelated matter in the 300 block of Bruce Avenue and placed him under arrest without incident.

42 year old Dale Monforton, of Windsor, is charged with break and enter x4 and theft under.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.