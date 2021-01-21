WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police are seeking information in relation to a vehicle believed to be at the scene of a shots fired incident in Windsor’s east end Thursday morning.

Around 6:30 a.m. patrol officers responded to the 1000 block of Ford Boulevard for a shots fired report in the area.

When officers arrived they found damage to a residence believed to be from a gunshot.

Police say there were no injuries reported.

The Forensic Identification Unit attended the scene. Police seized a shell casing found in the area as evidence.

Investigators are looking for further information regarding a vehicle believed to be in the area at the time of the shots fired incident.

Police are asking those in the area with video surveillance to review footage for potential evidence.

The Major Crime Branch continues to investigate.

Those with information are asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com