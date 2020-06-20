Advertisement
Windsor police looking into incident at fast-food restuarant
Published Saturday, June 20, 2020 4:04PM EDT Last Updated Saturday, June 20, 2020 4:32PM EDT
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor Police Service is looking into an incident at a fast-food restaurant which appears to be tied to protests of police brutality.
Police are investigating after a post to social media alleges an officer was refused service at the Arby’s in East Windsor, while two employees can be seen through the drive-thru window taking a knee.
The incident is alleged to have happened on Friday.
The officer is alleged to have returned the food in favour of a refund after seeing the two employees take a knee.
‘Taking a knee’ has been a common sign of the Black Lives Matter movement protesting police brutality.
The gesture has been made famous in recent years by former NFL quarterback Colin Kapernick who would take a knee during the US National Anthem played before football games to protest police brutality against African Americans.
CTV News has reached out to Arby’s Canada but, has not received a comment as of news time.