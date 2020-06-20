WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor Police Service is looking into an incident at a fast-food restaurant which appears to be tied to protests of police brutality.

Police are investigating after a post to social media alleges an officer was refused service at the Arby’s in East Windsor, while two employees can be seen through the drive-thru window taking a knee.

The incident is alleged to have happened on Friday.

The officer is alleged to have returned the food in favour of a refund after seeing the two employees take a knee.

The Windsor Police Service is aware of a recent social media post involving how an on-duty officer was received at local drive thru business.



The WPS is looking into the circumstances surrounding this isolated incident.



Thank-you for your patience & understanding. pic.twitter.com/RzVfK0EgkU — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) June 20, 2020

‘Taking a knee’ has been a common sign of the Black Lives Matter movement protesting police brutality.

The gesture has been made famous in recent years by former NFL quarterback Colin Kapernick who would take a knee during the US National Anthem played before football games to protest police brutality against African Americans.

CTV News has reached out to Arby’s Canada but, has not received a comment as of news time.