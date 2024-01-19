WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Windsor police looking for suspects in theft investigation

    Windsor police are looking to identify the people in this photo in relation to a theft investigation from Jan. 8, 2024.
    Windsor police are looking for two people related to a theft investigation.

    On Jan. 8, police said two people entered a store in the 4300 block of Walker Rd., picked up numerous items and left the store without paying.

    According to police, the pair fled in a white truck. A woman is described as white, in her late 30s, 5’6” tall with blond hair. At the time of the incident she was seen wearing an off white winter coat and dark pants, carrying a black shoulder bag.

    A white man in his 40s with an average build is described as the second person. He was waring a black leather jacket, dark jeans and brown shoes.

    Anyone with information is asked to call Windsor police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4000., or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS).

