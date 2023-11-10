WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Windsor police looking for porch pirate

    Windsor police are looking to identify the person seen in this surveillance image. Nov. 2023. (Source: Windsor police) Windsor police are looking to identify the person seen in this surveillance image. Nov. 2023. (Source: Windsor police)

    Windsor police are looking for a porch pirate in the city.

    According to a video posted to social media, a blue truck pulling into the driveway of a home in the 3900 block of Casgrain Drive near Cabana Road west — the driver of the vehicle got out, walked to the front of the house, took a package of the porch and drove away.

    Anybody who has information or is able to identify the vehicle or person seen in the video is asked to contact police.

