Windsor police looking for porch pirate

Windsor police are looking for a porch pirate in the city.

According to a video posted to social media, a blue truck pulling into the driveway of a home in the 3900 block of Casgrain Drive near Cabana Road west — the driver of the vehicle got out, walked to the front of the house, took a package of the porch and drove away.

Anybody who has information or is able to identify the vehicle or person seen in the video is asked to contact police.