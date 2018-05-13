

CTV Windsor





Windsor Police Services are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing woman.

The woman was last seen in the 1000 block of Elsmere Ave. near Erie St. around 1 p.m. Sunday.

Police say they're concerned for her safety.

She's described as 34 years old, white, 5’-2" tall with blonde hair in bun wearing a white shirt, jean vest, and black tights.

Anyone with information is asked to call Windsor police at 519-258-6111.