Windsor police looking for feedback on top priorities
Windsor and Amherstburg residents have a chance to provide feedback to help police determine top priorities.
Windsor police are conducting a phone survey with Forum Research Inc., and asking residents in Windsor and Amherstburg to take part.
The survey will be conducted from Nov. 29 to Dec. 18, 2022.
Residents who are randomly selected are encouraged to participate. Residents who haven't been selected are invited to participate in the online survey. The survey is available at https://survey.forumresearch.com/SE/1/WPS2/ .
Windsor Top Stories
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Canada 1-2 Morocco: Adekugbe deflected cross pulls one back after Borjan error, goals from Ziyech and En-Nesyri
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
List of areas the Alberta government accuses Ottawa of overreaching
When the Alberta legislature resumed sitting Tuesday, the first bill introduced by the United Conservative Party government was one aimed at shielding the province from federal laws it deems harmful to its interests.
Racism backlash erupts as William and Kate visit Boston
Prince William's office said 'racism has no place in our society' as he sought to prevent the backlash over his godmother's treatment of a Black advocate for survivors of domestic abuse from overshadowing his trip to the United States.
As of today Canadians can apply for new dental benefit: here's how
Starting on Thursday, eligible Canadians can apply through the Canada Revenue Agency to receive funding as part of the first ever federal dental-care program, and as of Dec. 12 applications will open for low-income renters looking to access the one-time top-up to the Canada Housing Benefit.
RCMP conduct 'national security' search at home west of Montreal
The RCMP said investigators are searching a home in Vaudreuil-Dorion, a suburb west of Montreal, as part of a 'national security' operation. The national police force began its operation Wednesday night. Police at the scene would not say what led them to the house on Aquin Avenue, in Quebec's Monteregie region.
Harry and Meghan doc footage puts royal rift at forefront
Footage of an upcoming documentary about Harry and Meghan released Thursday shows the couple is once again prepared to tackle their rift with the Royal Family head on and in their own words.
Certain packages of TUMS antacid recalled, tablets may contain fibreglass and aluminum foil
Certain packages of TUMS antacid have been recalled after tablets were found to contain fibreglass fragments, aluminum foil and 'other material,' according to Health Canada.
Tips to deal with shrinkflation at the mall as some shoppers question discounts
At first glance, it might seem like the deals have never been better as posters in store windows and online ads trumpet a steady stream of holiday sales. But some consumers say the discounts are more hype than real.
Message from 1921 found underneath a former statue at the Manitoba legislature
A 101-year-old message has been discovered by workers removing the base of a former statue in front of the Manitoba legislature.
Kitchener
Ontario to provide free rapid COVID-19 tests until June 2023
Ontario will continue to provide free COVID-19 rapid antigen tests for another six months amid a “triple threat” of respiratory illnesses this winter.
Puslinch holiday display will continue, council implements new safety measures
A Puslinch man will be allowed to continue running his holiday light show despite pushback from neighbours.
Brantford installing six red light cameras
Drivers in Brantford could soon have to pay up for running a red light.
London
Minor injuries reported after downtown robbery
A London man is charged in relation to what police are describing as a robbery.
Hydro pole down after morning crash
No injuries are reported after a multi-vehicle crash in London Thursday morning.
Do you know these people?
London police are hoping the public can identify two people as part of an ongoing investigation. On Nov. 22, police say a vehicle was reported stolen from a car dealership in the 700 block of Wharncliffe Road south near Ferndale Avenue.
Barrie
Woman struck and killed in driveway by pickup truck
Police are investigating a collision that claimed the life of a senior standing in her driveway in Whitchurch-Stouffville.
Ontario school bus driver's license suspended after failing breathalizer: YRP
A school bus driver in Aurora faces charges after police say he failed a breathalyzer test shortly after dropping off students.
Central Ontario expected to be blasted with snow
Heavy snow is expected for parts of Simcoe County, Grey Bruce and Parry Sound-Muskoka.
Northern Ontario
Ontario to provide free rapid COVID-19 tests until June 2023
Ontario will continue to provide free COVID-19 rapid antigen tests for another six months amid a “triple threat” of respiratory illnesses this winter.
Five from northern Ontario charged in province-wide child exploitation bust
-Following a huge, province-wide investigation into online child exploitation in Ontario last month– dubbed Project Maverick – police are releasing the results. The investigation involved the Ontario Provincial Police and 26 municipal police forces, including North Bay, Sault Ste. Marie, Sudbury and Timmins.
Ottawa
Ford: Ottawa LRT project 'stunk to high heaven'
Fallout from the damning Ottawa LRT public inquiry report continued on Thursday, with Premier Doug Ford saying the project "stunk to high heaven" and that senior city of Ottawa officials did a "terrible job."
-
Toronto
Ford tells auditor general to 'stay in her lane' after casino sting operation
Premier Doug Ford says Ontario’s auditor general needs to “stay in her lane” after she ordered a casino-sting operation in the province.
One person dead amid multiple collisions around the GTA
One person has been pronounced dead amid a rash of collisions around the GTA that has Ontario Provincial Police warning people to exercise caution on the roads this morning.
Montreal
PQ barred from Quebec legislature as Legault reiterates plan to abolish oath requirement
The three recently elected Parti Quebecois members who have steadfastly refused to swear the oath of office to the King were barred Thursday from taking their seats in the legislature. PQ Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon and the two other members were blocked from entering by the sergeant-at-arms.
Strong winds cause power outages for 45,000 customers in southern Quebec
Strong, gusting winds knocked out power to at least 45,000 customers in southern Quebec Wednesday evening, according to Hydro-Quebec.
Atlantic
Intense storm knocks out power, prompts school closures across the Maritimes
Tens of thousands of Maritimers are without power and a number of schools are closed in all three provinces as an intense storm brings high winds and heavy rain to the region.
'He was my baby': Memorial service held for man who died in N.B. public washroom
A crowd of around 150 people gathered at St. George's Anglican Church Wednesday to remember Luke Landry. The 35-year-old died last Monday inside a public washroom next to Moncton City Hall.
Moncton, N.B., Walmart workers recognized for help in U.S. child abduction case
Some fast-thinking Walmart employees were celebrated Wednesday for their role in reuniting a family
Winnipeg
Brawl at Winnipeg Jets game ends with two arrests, multiple injuries
Two Manitobans face a number of assault charges after a fight broke out at a Winnipeg Jets game Tuesday night.
Calgary
Canada-wide warrant issued for Calgary man accused of human trafficking
Warrants have been issued for the arrest of a 30-year-old Calgary man accused of exploiting women through the sex trade.
Calgary police on hunt for suspect in carjacking spree covering several city districts
Calgary police were on the run Wednesday, trying to catch a car thief who stole – and then ditched – vehicle after vehicle.
'Incredibly unnerving': Calgary mayor slams proposed Alberta sovereignty act
Calgary mayor Jyoti Gondek says she wishes more thought would've gone into Danielle Smith's first move as premier.
Edmonton
Athabasca University signs funding agreement with province after government lowers demands
The Alberta government says it has reached a deal with Athabasca University under which the province will continue funding the institution if half of its executive and 25 additional employees live in the town it shares a name with.
Vancouver
Passengers stuck on sweltering plane in Jamaica denied compensation by WestJet
WestJet has declined to provide compensation to passengers who were stuck in a sweltering airplane cabin in Jamaica earlier this month, claiming the flight was cancelled because of "a security-related incident" outside the airline's control.
Man allegedly posed as police officer to get store credit at businesses in the Kootenays
Mounties in the Kootenays say a 57-year-old man has been charged with posing as a police officer "to gain tangible benefits from local businesses."