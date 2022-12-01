Windsor police looking for feedback on top priorities

Windsor and Amherstburg residents have a chance to provide feedback to help police determine top priorities.

Windsor police are conducting a phone survey with Forum Research Inc., and asking residents in Windsor and Amherstburg to take part.

The survey will be conducted from Nov. 29 to Dec. 18, 2022.

Residents who are randomly selected are encouraged to participate. Residents who haven't been selected are invited to participate in the online survey. The survey is available at https://survey.forumresearch.com/SE/1/WPS2/ .