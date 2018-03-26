

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are asking for the public’s help identifying an alleged axe-carrying robber at a Seminole Street convenience store.

On Tuesday at about 10:15 p.m., patrol officers were called to the convenience store located in the 3600 block of Seminole Street.

Investigation revealed that a suspect entered the store with his face concealed with a white bandana.

The suspect allegedly approached the employee and demanded cash while holding a small axe.

The employee safely fled into a backroom and the suspect quickly left the store. He was last seen walking north on Central Avenue.

There were no injuries as result of this incident.

The suspect is described as a man in his 20's, 5'6, medium build, wearing a black coat with hood pulled up, red brim baseball hat, grey jogging pants, black shoes and a white bandanna over his face.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.