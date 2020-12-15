WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police say they have located a missing 70-year-old man safe and sound.

From earlier:

Police say they are concerned for the well-being of Ziad Kurdi, 70, who was reported missing Tuesday afternoon.

Kurdi is described as being 5’7” in height and 175 lbs. He was wearing a black toque, black puffy jacket, blue jeans and black dress shoes.

Police are asking anyone who may locate him to call 911.