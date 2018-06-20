

Windsor Police say they’ve now identified an unknown female after a witness reported to authorities a woman was allegedly forced into a white pick-up truck.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Queen Street and Watkins Street around 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Police were given a license plate number and description of the truck and were able to track down the owner and determine who was driving it at the time of the incident.

Police were concerned for the female’s well being.

On Wednesday morning, a suspect attended police headquarters and was placed under arrest without incident.

They say the woman was uninjured and their investigation revealed the two were known to each other.

Mike Jones, 51, of Windsor is charged with assault.